Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $23.01. 787,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

