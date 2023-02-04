Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Lowered by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,360 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 1.9% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $40,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,034. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

