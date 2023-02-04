Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.00

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 447282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Monro Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

