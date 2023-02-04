Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $271.90 million and $15.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00063496 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024961 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 560,654,772 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.