Moonriver Price Up 4.9% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $3.82 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00038862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,656,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,196,842 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

