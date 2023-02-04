Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

