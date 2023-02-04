Morgan Stanley Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $152.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.