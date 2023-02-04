Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $16.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 26,342 shares changing hands.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
