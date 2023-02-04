Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAFGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $16.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 26,342 shares changing hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.