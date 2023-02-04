Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $16.66. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 26,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,144,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,822,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,346 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

