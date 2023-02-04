Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 69,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund comprises about 1.6% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE EDD opened at $4.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.