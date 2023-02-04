Morgan Stanley Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $49.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 23.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 773.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 20.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 754,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

