Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

NYSE MS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

