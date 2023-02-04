MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSCI worth $90,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $567.43 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.42.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

