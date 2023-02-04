Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 3.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 197,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 468,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 72.66%.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

About Muscle Maker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.