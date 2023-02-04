Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $308.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.13. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

