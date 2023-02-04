Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,327 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Avient worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avient by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth $1,620,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 689.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

AVNT opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.55. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

