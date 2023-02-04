Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 346,136 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.