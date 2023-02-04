Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Envista worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

