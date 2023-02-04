Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.6 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.