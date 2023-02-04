Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.22.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.