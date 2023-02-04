Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

