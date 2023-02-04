Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

BKR opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

