Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,967 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

