Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

