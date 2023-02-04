Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after purchasing an additional 312,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acadia Healthcare

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.