Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,277,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,418,000 after purchasing an additional 312,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,193,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.