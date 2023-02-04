Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 393,943 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

