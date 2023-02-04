Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.89

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,444.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.61 or 0.00424861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00102600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00595703 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00184928 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

