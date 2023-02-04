Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Shares Up 20%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Nanoco Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
About Nanoco Group
Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.
