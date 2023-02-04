Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.08. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 524,391 shares trading hands.

Nascent Biotech Stock Up 13.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

