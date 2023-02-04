National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.27.

NA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total transaction of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NA opened at C$100.93 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

