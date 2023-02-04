National Bankshares Analysts Give PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) a C$6.75 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRV.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

