National Bankshares Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.94.

Enerflex stock opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.42.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$392.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

