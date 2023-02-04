National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

