Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NTZ stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
