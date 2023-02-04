Navcoin Price Up 7.6% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $444.99 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00232086 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00062994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,427,450 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

