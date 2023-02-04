NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.50 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00010665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $103.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00091168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00063603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004383 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,513,687 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,513,687 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.43949092 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $129,270,192.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.