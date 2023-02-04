Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $33.10 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00007138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.00428227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,850.18 or 0.29208366 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00416283 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,778,612 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

