Nebulas (NAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $236,972.15 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,534,929 coins and its circulating supply is 64,023,126 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
