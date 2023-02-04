Nebulas Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $136,501.18 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002670 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00428257 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,852.71 or 0.29210471 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00450601 BTC.
About Nebulas
NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,534,929 coins and its circulating supply is 64,023,126 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.