Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.88. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 821,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589,527 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after purchasing an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.