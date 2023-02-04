NEM Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.21 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $362.87 million and $10.21 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

