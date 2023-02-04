NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

