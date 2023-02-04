Nervos Network (CKB) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $150.33 million and $3.46 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.43 or 0.00424475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00102271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00739964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00594043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00184463 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,048,972,984 coins and its circulating supply is 39,538,926,687 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

