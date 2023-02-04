Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $141,104.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

