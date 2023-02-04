New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.55 on February 15th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.547 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $731.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

