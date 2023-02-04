New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.47.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth $2,604,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 159.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,732,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.