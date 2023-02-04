New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.