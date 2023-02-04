Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Cap of $448.42 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $448.42 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.48 or 0.00428370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,853.69 or 0.29219557 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00413714 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

