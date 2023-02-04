Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $34,060.12 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

