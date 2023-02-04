Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 592,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,111,000 after purchasing an additional 583,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,825,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,680,000 after purchasing an additional 433,604 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.61. 5,993,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $336.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.