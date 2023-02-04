Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,240,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,663,000 after acquiring an additional 618,318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,705,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.